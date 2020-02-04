Bloomfield College Waiving Deposits for Accepted Students

As many individuals and families experience struggles during the current COVID-19 crisis in many areas around the country and world, Bloomfield College in a small way is hoping to help its accepted students and their families.

For all commuter students accepted for Fall 2020 semester, the College has announced it will waive its deposit fee. In addition, the College is reducing its deposit for those who choose to live on campus to only $50.

"We appreciate that it may be more difficult than usual for our accepted students and their families to commit by making a deposit than it would be in a normal year," said Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Cavanagh. "We also want those students to be able to secure their spot in the Fall 2020 semester incoming class. We hope this makes it easier for them."

Previously, a commuter student paid a deposit of $150 to hold their spot in an incoming class. Resident students were required to make a deposit of $250 to hold a spot in one of the College's residence halls.

By eliminating the $150 deposit for commuters and reducing the resident deposit to $50, the College hopes to make it easier for accepted students to secure their spot in the Fall 2020 incoming class and commit to joining its tight-knit, family-like community.

In order to make that commitment and have the deposit waived, students will need to go to bloomfield.edu/deposit and fill out the form.

Students planning to commute should select "Yes! I will be attending Bloomfield College this Fall (August) as a COMMUTING student!" if you plan on commuting

Students planning to live on campus should select "Yes! I will be attending Bloomfield College this Fall (August) as a RESIDENT student!" if you plan on living on campus. They will then be directed to make the reduced $50 housing deposit.

Accepted students and families who have questions are asked to email admission@bloomfield.edu or text 973-874-1313.