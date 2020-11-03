Bloomfield College Game Design Program Ranked 1st in State

The Princeton Review released its 11th annual ranking list naming the best undergraduate and graduate schools for students to study - and launch a career in - game design. Bloomfield College captured the #1 spot in New Jersey and the #30 spot overall on the undergraduate schools list. The College's ranking increased from last year where it was placed at #35.

The Princeton Review chose the schools based on its 2019 survey of administrators at 150 institutions in the U.S., Canada, and abroad offering game design courses, majors, or degree programs.

"The CAT Division has a positive community of faculty and staff who are dedicated to supporting our students and concentration," said Assistant Professor GJ Lee. "It's wonderful to see our college receive this recognition."

Bloomfield College's Bachelor of Arts in Game Design within the Creative Arts & Technology Division is a practice-orientated program focused on core principles, concepts, methodologies and skills that are reinforced through the creation of hands-on projects. There are also many courses where students will work on collaborative team-based projects that mimic real-world game development environments. Theoretical knowledge and practical methods converge within these environments to provide students with the experience they need to truly understand and overcome the complexities involved in making games.

"We recommend these schools highly to students considering careers in the exciting field of game design," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief. "All of the schools that made our lists for 2020 have excellent programs, outstanding faculties, and awesome, state-of-the-art facilities. Not surprisingly, they count among their alumni many of the video game industry's most prominent artists, designers, developers, and entrepreneurs."

The Princeton Review has reported its game design program rankings annually since 2010. It has teamed up with PC Gamer, a monthly magazine published by Future plc, as its reporting partner on this project since 2013. PC Gamer's May issue has a feature on the ranking lists that details the schools' unique programs, prominent professors, and alumni. The issue lands in subscriber mailboxes this week and on newsstands March 24.

"National recognition from the Princeton Review validates what we at Bloomfield College witness on a daily basis. We have stellar faculty and programs that are some of the best in the country," said Dr. Maureen C. Grant, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty.