Bloomfield College Donates Protective Gear

Bloomfield, N.J., March 25, 2020 - The Frances M. McLaughlin Division of Nursing and the Division of Natural Science and Mathematics has donated protective gear to The Valley Hospital to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the thousands of healthcare workers at the hospital.

When Nursing Division staff member Lisa Ruiz received a call that The Valley Hospital was in need of protective gear, she immediately reached out to Dr. Neddie Serra, EdD, CNE, MSN, RN, Chairperson for the Division of Nursing and Lorraine Flood, MSN, RN, Director of the Nursing Learning Resource Center. “The hospital has been a long-standing partner of ours for many years. As a clinical site for our nursing students, we were more than happy to help with the effort. We are all in this together,” said Flood.

Working with the College’s Supervisor of Custodial Services Peter Doyle and Custodian Billy Gearhardt, Flood spearheaded efforts to collect protective gear from the Resource Center and the Division of Natural Science and Mathematics labs. Doyle and Gearhardt delivered boxes of gloves and protective masks to the hospital yesterday afternoon.

“The College community is a tight-knit group of individuals who always come together in times of crisis to help others. Helping those in need is what we do. I’m incredibly proud of our faculty and staff who made this happen seamlessly and quickly,” shared President Marcheta P. Evans, Ph.D.