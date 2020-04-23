Second Annual Bloomfield College Giving Day Raises Over $40,000

Bloomfield College celebrated its second annual Giving Day on Thursday, April 16. The College surpassed an original goal of $20,000 and ultimately raised over $40,000 for the Bloomfield College Scholarship Fund.

"During these challenging times, it was important that Giving Day was still scheduled even if we could not be together physically. Our students continue to be our main focus and the College is committed to making sure they are able to live out their dream of higher education," said Sarah Lacz, Vice President for Institutional Advancement.

Student videos featuring Marvin Delgado and Dreiana Halley, showcased the importance of scholarship support.

"In the midst of this crisis, the Bloomfield College family rose to the occasion to support our students. Each of the individual gifts combined from Giving Day will strengthen the Bloomfield College Scholarship Fund and have a tremendous impact on the lives of our students. We cannot thank everyone enough for supporting our community," said Marcheta P. Evans, Ph.D., President.