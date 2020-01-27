JP Morgan Chase & Co., Executive Joins the Board

BLOOMFIELD – JP Morgan Chase & Co., Executive Director - Head of Student Strategy, Advancing Black Leaders, Jonathan B. Simon is the newest member of the Bloomfield College Board of Trustees.

"The College’s governing body continues to grow and strengthen with the addition of Jonathan," Bloomfield President Marcheta P. Evans said. "Jonathan brings a great deal of experience in diversity and talent acquisition at the corporate level, which will help us move forward as an institution. We are thrilled to work with Jonathan as we continue to help our students achieve their educational, professional and personal goals."

At JP Morgan Chase & Co., Mr. Simon is responsible for leading the Student Strategy, which includes a portfolio of initiatives and programs to increase acquisition and retention of black talent. Primarily, he partners with campus recruiting and university relations teams to identify and coordinate recruitment efforts that support firm-wide campus hiring initiatives. In this role, he is also charged with deepening strategic partnerships across internal and external campus recruiters, diversity leaders, stakeholders and recruiting staff. Mr. Simon also leads the HBCU (Historically Black College and Universities) firm-wide strategy for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In prior leadership roles at Citi, he was a Director in Corporate & Investment Banking in the Global Public Sector group and, previously, was the Head of Diversity and Employee Programs for Citi’s Institutional Clients Group. Mr. Simon remains actively engaged with several professional and non-profit organizations, which include serving as the Chair of the Montclair Public Library Foundation in Montclair, NJ; Member of the Art Acquisitions Committee and the Executive Director Transition Committee of the Montclair Art Museum; a Board member of the Rutgers-Newark chapter of BRAVEN; and he is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Howard University School of Business. He is a graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, and holds an Honors Degree in Finance.

"I am honored to be able to play a part in what Bloomfield College offers to its diverse population of students: a transformative learning opportunity that truly prepares them to attain excellence," Mr. Simon said. “" look forward to making a positive impact on our students".