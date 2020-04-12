Chair’s statement on Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Third-Party Comments

Bloomfield College's Frances M. McLaughlin Division of Nursing is undergoing a reaccreditation with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and will be hosting a virtual visit on January 25, 26, and 27, 2021 for our Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program. Dr. Frances F. Mal, Chair of the Frances M. McLaughlin Division of Nursing, extends the opportunity for colleagues, alumni, program constituents and interested parties to submit comments concerning Bloomfield College's academic programs and our qualifications for accreditation.

The BSN degree program includes a Traditional BSN Program, and a RN to BSN Program. Per CCNE accreditation procedures, I am offering the opportunity for our communities of interest to submit third party comments.



As required by CCNE procedures, third-party comments will be received by CCNE until 21 days before the scheduled virtual evaluation. Therefore, all written and signed third-party comments regarding Bloomfield College will be accepted by CCNE until January 4, 2021.



Please submit your comments to:

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Attn: Third-Party Comments

655 K Street NW, Suite 750

Washington, DC 20001

-or-

thirdpartycomments@ccneaccreditation.org.

Your comments are shared only with the members of the evaluation team prior to their virtual evaluation. CCNE Board requires that all third party comments be written in English. At no time during the review process are these comments shared with Bloomfield College, the Accreditation Review Committee, or the Board. Thank you for your participation in this important process.

Respectfully yours,

Dr. Frances F. Mal