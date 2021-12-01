Board of Trustees Approved Strategic Plan

After a full year of planning meetings, community forums with faculty, staff, students, trustees, alumni and township officials, and a three-day retreat of the President’s Council to draft Bloomfield College’s new strategic plan, the Bloomfield College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the plan, Vision 2026: Moving Forward, at its December 11, 2020 meeting.

“I want to thank the Strategic Planning Council and everyone who contributed through the open forums and meetings, said President Marcheta P. Evans. “Through this plan, with everyone’s voices included, Bloomfield College’s story is at the precipice of beginning its next chapter, and I feel blessed to be serving as your president during this time of anticipated fast change and endless possibility.”

Next steps for implementation of the new Strategic Plan, a foundation for how the College will transform in the coming years, are to build departmental plans to ensure the College’s priorities and goals are supported and ultimately addressed.

“We have a great deal of work ahead of us, especially during our recovery from this pandemic,” added President Evans. “We have several new challenges and opportunities to navigate over the next five years. As a community, we remain prepared and ready to move our community forward.”

